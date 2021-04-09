Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 12:15
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (April 8), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

A pair of People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). One of the planes entered the southwest corner of the zone, while the other flew in from the south. In response, Taiwan scrambled planes, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the aircraft.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. In recent weeks, China has stepped up its harassment by including fighter jets (J-10s and J-16s) in their identification zone incursions.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese military planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.
Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on April 8 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait for 4th time under Biden
US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait for 4th time under Biden
2021/04/08 12:38
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/07 09:33
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/06 14:10
Sky Bow III missiles completed ahead of schedule: Taiwan's defense ministry
Sky Bow III missiles completed ahead of schedule: Taiwan's defense ministry
2021/03/31 15:20
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/30 12:55

Updated : 2021-04-09 12:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?