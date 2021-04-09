Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LEADING OFF

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 09:51
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021,...
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 3, 202...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021,...

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 3, 202...

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

RINGING IN THE NEW SEASON

The Los Angeles Dodgers will raise the World Series flag for the first time since 1988 and will hand out championship rings before Friday's home opener against Washington, the first time fans are allowed into Dodger Stadium since the Game 5 loss in the 2019 NL Division Series. The Dodgers will special jerseys for the weekend series, with “Dodgers” trimmed in gold, and caps with the interlocking “LA” trimmed in gold. Ace Walker Buehler (0-0) starts for Los Angeles and Joe Ross (0-0) for the Nationals, starting a weekend that includes a pregame tribute Saturday to late manager Tommy Lasorda and a celebration Sunday of the 40th anniversary of Fernando Valenzuela's rookie season.

FLAG DAY 2

The Tampa Bay Rays raise their second American League pennant when they host the New York Yankees before a sold-out crowd limited to about 9,000 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rich Hill (0-0) starts for the AL champions and Corey Kluber (0-0) for the Yankees, who are starting their first trip of the season.

OTHER HOME OPENERS

Philadelphia is at Atlanta. Charlie Morton (0-1) starts for the Braves against Zach Wheeler (1-0).

Colorado at San Francisco. Johnny Cueto (0-0) starts for the Giants against Austin Gomber (0-1).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-09 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?