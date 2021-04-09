Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 09:33
An anti-coup protester shows the three fingered salute of resistance on his red painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previ...
Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Threats o...
Motorist traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good ...
The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train p...
Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 202...
Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and ev...
A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians all over the world atten...
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Sund...
Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral b...

April 2-8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

