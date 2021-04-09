AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral b... Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Sund... Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China's most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians all over the world atten... A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and ev... Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 202... Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo)

The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train p... The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Motorist traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good ... Motorist traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 in Quezon city, Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ's crucifixion Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia's largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila's streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet on Good Friday and churches were deserted too after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Threats o... Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (AP Photo)

An anti-coup protester shows the three fingered salute of resistance on his red painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previ... An anti-coup protester shows the three fingered salute of resistance on his red painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previous demonstrations in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (AP Photo)

April 2-8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

