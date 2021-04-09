Alexa
Mexico detains cartel leader, local politician in 2 raids

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 07:57
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have detained one of the leaders of the Gulf Cartel, and in a related raid at a different house found a local politician with three guns.

The federal Attorney General’s Office said late Wednesday that the raids took place earlier this week in the town of Salinas Victoria, in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon.

Agents detained Evaristo Cruz, alias “El Vaquero” (The Cowboy), at one house with two other men, guns, cash and radios, prosecutors said. Cruz is reputedly a leader of the “Cyclones” faction of the splintered Gulf Cartel, based in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas.

Working on the same search warrant, agents detained local politician Raúl Cantú at another home, where three guns and possible marijuana were allegedly found. Cantú is running for mayor of the town on the ticket of the small Citizen’s Movement Party.

The party said in a statement that the guns at Cantú’s house were apparently hunting weapons owned by his father. But it also said that if he had committed any crime, the party would cooperate in the investigation.

Prosecutors alleged that Cantú attempted to bribe the agents into releasing him.

Updated : 2021-04-09 09:52 GMT+08:00

