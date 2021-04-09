Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 07:51
Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble!

Disneyland said Thursday that its new Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned.

The new section of the Anaheim Park that merges Marvel heroes into the Magic Kingdom had been set to open last July, but was upended by the long pandemic closure.

The park itself is scheduled to reopen April 30, with coronavirus restrictions in place, after a shutdown of more than a year.

The Avengers Campus includes a Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands, and gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Updated : 2021-04-09 09:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?