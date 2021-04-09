Hawks F John Collins (ankle) to miss at least another week

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle.

The team announced Thursday that Collins has progressed to drills such lateral shuffling and individual court work. His status will be reviewed again in seven to 10 days.

Collins was injured in a March 30 loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.

Collins has missed the last five games for the playoff-contending Hawks, who have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelined key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods.

Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

