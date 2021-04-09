Alexa
Jets re-sign S Bennett Jackson, add OL Corey Levin

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 05:52
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safety Bennett Jackson and signed free agent offensive lineman Corey Levin on Thursday.

Jackson spent the past two seasons with the Jets, primarily as a special teams contributor. He played in just four games last year before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jackson was a sixth-round draft pick of the Giants in 2014 out of Notre Dame. He was claimed by the Jets off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, was signed that season by the Ravens off New York's practice squad and re-joined the Jets when they claimed him off waivers again later that year.

Levin adds depth to the Jets' offensive line as a center and guard after playing in 16 games, including one start, in four NFL seasons. He was a sixth-rounder by Tennessee in 2017 out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. After two years with the Titans, Levin had stints with Denver and Chicago in 2019. He was briefly on New England's practice squad last season.

Updated : 2021-04-09 08:19 GMT+08:00

