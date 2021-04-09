Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blackhawks look to present, future in deal with Panthers

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 05:34
Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) is chased by Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N...
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) gets called for roughing after colliding with Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) during the se...

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) is chased by Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N...

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) gets called for roughing after colliding with Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) during the se...

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks sought to give their surprising playoff push a boost by acquiring forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Riley Stillman from the Florida Panthers on Thursday in exchange for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson.

The Blackhawks also got the rights to prospect Henrik Borgstrom and Florida’s seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

President of Hockey Operations and GM Stan Bowman hopes the 28-year-old Connolly and 23-year-old Stillman will join the team this weekend in Columbus and make immediate contributions. Entering Thursday, the Blackhawks were in fifth place in the Central Division with 41 points, two behind Nashville for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The 6-foot-3 Connolly has just two goals and two assists in 21 games with Florida this season, but scored 19 goals last year and had a career-high 22 goals and 24 assists with Washington in 2018-19. Bowman said Connolly “has a great shot” and will add size to Chicago’s roster.

“He was a good player last year,” Bowman said. “It’s not like we’re trying to recapture something that was there five years ago.”

Stillman is known for a physical style. “When he’s on the ice, you know he’s on the ice,” Bowman said.

Borgstrom, Florida’s first-round pick and 23rd overall in 2016, is playing this season in Finland. A former standout at the University of Denver, the 23-year-old center struggled as he tried to adapt to North American pro play during the past three years.

Bowman said Borgstrom still had elite skills and hopes to sign the 6-foot-3 forward for next season.

Wallmark and Carlsson were in and out of Chicago’s lineup this year. Wallmark had three assists in 16 games and Carlsson, regarded as a solid, stay-at-home prospect, had one assist in 12 games.

Updated : 2021-04-09 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini