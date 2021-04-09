Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

By REBECCA BOONE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 05:07
Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested again Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse.

It's the fourth time the man known for leading a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge has been arrested in Boise since August, and his third arrest to occur at the state Capitol building.

The first arrest at the Statehouse followed a protest last August when more than 100 protesters shouted down and forced from a hearing room lawmakers considering a bill to shield businesses and government agencies from coronavirus-related liability. Bundy was arrested for trespassing when he wouldn't leave the room and banned from the building for a year. He was arrested again the next day when he returned despite the ban.

Bundy is representing himself in that case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, telling the court he doesn't believe his actions were illegal. Last month, Bundy was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court because he wouldn't don a mask in order to enter the Ada County Courthouse, as required by the court rules. Last weekend, Bundy and several of his followers staged protests at the county courthouse and outside the judge's house, decrying the case against him.

Video taken by an onlooker at the Statehouse on Thursday shows Idaho State Police officers lifting Bundy from a wheeled cart and placing him a police car. Bundy repeatedly asked the officers, “By what authority are you arresting me?”

It wasn’t immediately known why Bundy was at the Statehouse on Thursday. Court records did not immediately show if Bundy has obtained an attorney for the latest charge.

Updated : 2021-04-09 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini