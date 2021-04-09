Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wolfpack women add Mississippi State transfer Madison Hayes

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 05:35
Wolfpack women add Mississippi State transfer Madison Hayes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding freshman guard Madison Hayes as a transfer from Mississippi State.

The school announced the addition Thursday. Hayes is a 6-foot guard and a five-star recruit who was named to the coaches’ Southeastern Conference’s all-freshman team last year. Hayes started nine games and averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

In a statement, coach Wes Moore said Hayes offers the ability to attack the rim and shoot the 3-pointer while also making a defensive impact.

The program announced earlier this week that graduate transfer Raina Perez, and seniors Kayla Jones and Kai Crutchfield would return with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means N.C. State is set to return all five starters and its top eight scorers from a team that won a second straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Indiana in the Sweet 16.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-09 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini