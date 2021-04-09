Arsenal rues late equalizer; United wins in Europa League

Roma's Roger Ibanez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer mat... Roma's Roger Ibanez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Ajax and Roma at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca, left, celebrates with players at the end of the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Ajax and Ro... Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca, left, celebrates with players at the end of the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Ajax and Roma at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Roma's Roger Ibanez, left, celebrates with Roma's Amadou Diawara at the end of the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Ajax and ... Roma's Roger Ibanez, left, celebrates with Roma's Amadou Diawara at the end of the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Ajax and Roma at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Dinamo Zagreb's Marin Leovac, left, and Villareal's Paco Alcacer challenge for the ball during the Europa League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match... Dinamo Zagreb's Marin Leovac, left, and Villareal's Paco Alcacer challenge for the ball during the Europa League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Villarreal at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Slavia Prague's Tomas Holes, bottom right, scores his side's first goal during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Slavia ... Slavia Prague's Tomas Holes, bottom right, scores his side's first goal during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Slavia Prague's Petr Sevcik, left, takes a shot during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at Emirates stadi... Slavia Prague's Petr Sevcik, left, takes a shot during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Arsenal's Rob Holding, right, passes the ball as Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka tries to sop him during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match be... Arsenal's Rob Holding, right, passes the ball as Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka tries to sop him during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

BERLIN (AP) — Arsenal conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 with Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, while Manchester United won 2-0 in Granada.

Bruno Fernandes’ last-minute penalty put United in a commanding position to reach the semifinals after Marcus Rashford had given the visitors the lead in Spain.

Arsenal paid the price for a lack of concentration after failing to defend Nicolas Pépé’s 86th-minute opener.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a fine save to deny Lukáš Provod in injury time, but couldn’t stop Tomáš Holeš from grabbing Prague’s equalizer from the resultant corner.

Roma also came from behind to win 2-1 at Ajax, and Villarreal won 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

___

