AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .565; Mullins, Baltimore, .480; Martinez, Boston, .440; Lopez, Kansas City, .438; Bregman, Houston, .429; Vázquez, Boston, .421; Gurriel, Houston, .409; Grichuk, Toronto, .400; Merrifield, Kansas City, .400; Simmons, Minnesota, .400; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Eaton, Chicago, 8; Canha, Oakland, 6; Dahl, Texas, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Vázquez, Boston, 6; 11 tied at 5.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Grandal, Chicago, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Martinez, Boston, 11; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Bregman, Houston, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; 10 tied at 8.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Mercedes, Chicago, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Semien, Toronto, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 4; Hamilton, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 18 tied at 1.

PITCHING_23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Berríos, Minnesota, 0.00; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; M.King, New York, 0.00; Montgomery, New York, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Greinke, Houston, 1.39; Matz, Toronto, 1.42; Cole, New York, 1.46; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Cole, New York, 21; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Luzardo, Oakland, 14; Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Ryu, Toronto, 12; Eovaldi, Boston, 11; Maeda, Minnesota, 11.