Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Grim view of global future offered in intelligence report

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 04:13
People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, in Pune, India, Thu...
People paint red hearts marking the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate ...
FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers carry an elderly COVID-19 patient to an ambulance in Duque de C...

People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, in Pune, India, Thu...

People paint red hearts marking the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate ...

FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers carry an elderly COVID-19 patient to an ambulance in Duque de C...

U.S. intelligence officials are painting a dark picture of the world's future, writing in a report released Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened economic inequality, strained government resources and fanned nationalist sentiments.

Those assessments are included in a Global Trends report by the government's National Intelligence Council. The reports, produced every four years, are designed to help policymakers and citizens anticipate the economic, environmental, technological and demographic forces likely to shape the world through the next 20 years.

This year's report focuses heavily on the impact of the pandemic, calling it the “most significant, singular global disruption since World War II, with health, economic, political, and security implications that will ripple for years to come.”

Nations in different parts of the world set new records on Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new infections.

“COVID-19 has shaken long-held assumptions about resilience and adaptation and created new uncertainties about the economy, governance, geopolitics, and technology,” the report says.

The document finds cause for concern in virtually all aspects of life.

It warns, for instance, that the effects of climate change are likely to worsen the problem of food and water insecurity in poor countries and hasten global migration. Though health, education and household prosperity have made historic improvements in recent decades, that progress will be hard to sustain because of “headwinds” not only from the effects of the pandemic but also aging populations and “potentially slower economic growth.”

Advances in technology have the potential to address problems including climate change and disease, but can also provoke new tensions, the report says.

“State and nonstate rivals will vie for leadership and dominance in science and technology with potentially cascading risks and implications for economic, military, and societal security,” the report says.

The report also warns of eroding trust in government and institutions and of a “trust gap” between the general public and the better informed and educated parts of the population.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Updated : 2021-04-09 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini