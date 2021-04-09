Alexa
Lyon needs penalties to beat 3rd-tier Red Star in French Cup

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 04:01
PARIS (AP) — Lyon wasted a two-goal lead and needed penalty kicks to see off spirited Red Star and reach the French Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Third-tier Red Star knocked out another high-flying first-tier side in the previous round when it beat Lens, and this time came back from 2-0 down to force penalties.

But Lyon's deputy goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck made the only save in the shootout as Lyon edged it 5-4.

Red Star plays in the northern suburbs of Paris. The club was founded in 1897, making it the third-oldest in France behind Bordeaux and Le Havre, and predating Paris Saint-Germain by 73 years.

An error from Red Star's goalkeeper Raphael Adiceam led to the opening goal in the 28th minute.

He passed the ball into midfield but sent it straight to Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who set up Brazilian countryman Lucas Paqueta for an assured finish into the bottom left corner.

Lyon added a second just before the break, when Adiceam spilled a cross and Paqueta profited to set up forward Memphis Depay.

Paqueta gave Depay an easy chance early in the second half, but his shot was cleared off the line and, after Depay lost the ball in midfield, Red Star struck when midfielder Jimmy Roye set up striker Pape Ba in the 61st.

Pollersbeck was beaten by Roye's dipping free kick in the 74th before Adiceam made a fine late save to deny Paqueta.

Lyon joins Monaco and defending champion PSG in Friday's draw, with the matches held on April 21 and 22.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-09 06:48 GMT+08:00

