Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 04:21
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are closing moderately higher on Wall Street and the S&P 500 was helped to a new high Thursday by large technology companies that benefitted from lower bond yields.

Bank stocks and energy companies fell, which muted the market’s overall gains. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1%. Stocks have benefited this week from a cooling off in the bond market. Yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, have retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.22 points, or 0.4%, to 4,097.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.31 points, or 0.2%, to 33,503.57.

The Nasdaq rose 140.47 points, or 1%, to 13,829.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.54 points, or 0.9% to 2,242.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 77.30 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 350.36 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 349.20 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.31 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 341.10 points, or 9.1%.

The Dow is up 2,897.09 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 941.03 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 267.74 points, or 13.6%.

Updated : 2021-04-09 05:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini