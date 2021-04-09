Mexico says 85,000 disappeared since 2006

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The number of people who have disappeared in Mexico since the start of the country’s drug war now stands at 85,006, the government reported Thursday.

The figure was part of a government report on searches for those who have disappeared between the start of 2006 and April 7.

Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the largest number of bodies found so far in the current administration have been in the states of Jalisco, Sinaloa. Colima, Guanajuato and Sonora.

Encinas said that clandestine grave sites continue to be found, “due to the increase in confrontations between criminal organizations in several regions of the country.”

Drug gangs frequently dispose of the bodies of rivals and kidnap victims in shallow clandestine burial pits.