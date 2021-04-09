Alexa
Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 00:50
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight.

The suspensions, announced by NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, stemmed from the first quarter of Tuesday night's game, a 110-101 victory by the Lakers.

Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.

Van Vleet has missed the past two games with an injury. He will serve his suspension when physically able to play.

Also, Toronto's OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell of Los Angeles were fined for their roles, leading to their ejections.

With 2:24 left in the first quarter, Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Schroder and Anunoby squared off and other players became involved. The ejections were determined by video review.

Anunoby, who received a technical foul, was fined $30,000 for initiating the altercation by grabbing Schroder by the leg and flipping him to the ground.

Harrell, who also received a technical foul, was fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the fray and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

Updated : 2021-04-09 02:17 GMT+08:00

