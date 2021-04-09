Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain: Work due for auction from $1,800 may be a Caravaggio

By ARITZ PARRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 00:32
Spain: Work due for auction from $1,800 may be a Caravaggio

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have slapped an export ban on a painting a day before it was due to be auctioned with a starting price tag of 1,500 euros ($1,780), saying it could be a lost work by Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio.

The oil-on-canvas work apparently depicts the Biblical passage of the Ecce Homo, in which Jesus Christ is presented to the crowds before being crucified. The 111-by-86-centimeter (44-by-34-inch) piece had been attributed to disciples of José de Ribera, a 17th-century Spanish painter who was fond of Caravaggio's work.

The painting was taken off the final list of items to be auctioned after Spanish authorities banned its possible export Thursday citing initial evidence that its real author could be the Italian master, Spain's Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The price tag for an authentic Caravaggio would stretch into dozens of millions of euros (dollars), if not more.

The work still appears in the online catalog of Ansorena, a long-established Spanish auction house specializing in antique goods and jewelry, as “The Crowning with Thorns.” The catalog says it can be attributed to the “circle of José de Ribera."

A so-called “tenebrist" who made dramatic use of light and shadow — like Caravaggio — especially in his young days, Ribera was nicknamed “Lo Spagnoletto,” or the Little Spaniard, in Italy, where he pursued most of his career in the first half of the 17th century.

According to the ministry, the Prado National Museum in Madrid called the painting to the authorities' attention on Tuesday, after finding “enough documental and stylistic evidence” that it could have been painted by Caravaggio, who lived between Naples, Malta and Sicily from 1571 to 1610.

After a hastily-convened meeting, the Culture Ministry informed the auction house of the export ban, a move allowed under Spanish laws to protect artifacts considered of “cultural interest.”

Culture Minister José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes on Thursday told reporters that he was glad that officials had acted swiftly to keep the painting in Spain. He recalled how, in 1976, authorities were unable to stop the Cleveland Museum of Art from acquiring “The Crucifixion of Saint Andrew,” another work by Caravaggio that belonged to the Spanish Viceroy of Naples in the early 17th century.

“It could be that, in the end, it’s a painting by a disciple of Ribera, as it was said. But, in any case, our decision ... is very appropriate because the painting is very valuable,” Rodríguez Uribes said. “Hopefully it will be a Caravaggio.”

The ministry said that considering the speed of the developments experts were going to undertake “a deep technical and scientific study” of the artwork and that academics would establish whether to attribute it to Caravaggio.

Updated : 2021-04-09 02:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini