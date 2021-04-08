AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

Nuns watch Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified... Nuns watch Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christia... Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionall... Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A bride and her groom pose for a photograph during a wedding photoshoot as heavy fog envelope the Sawfar village, Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon... A bride and her groom pose for a photograph during a wedding photoshoot as heavy fog envelope the Sawfar village, Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Lebanese authorities imposed a three-day nationwide curfew as of Saturday morning to try limit the spread of COVID-19 during the Easter holidays. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Palestinians carry the body of Osama Mansour during his funeral, in the village of Biddu near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. ... Palestinians carry the body of Osama Mansour during his funeral, in the village of Biddu near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mansour was killed by Israel soldiers at a temporary vehicle checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem. The military said the soldiers thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack in the village of Bir Nabala. But the man's wife, who was in the car with him and was wounded by the gunfire, said the couple followed the soldiers' instructions and posed no threat. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Nuns pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, ... Nuns pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, during the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil procession in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, trad... Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Tigrayan refugee Maza Girmay, 65, sits in her shelter, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 15, 2021. "I heard food was... Tigrayan refugee Maza Girmay, 65, sits in her shelter, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 15, 2021. "I heard food was being distributed," she said. She went to the government office in her community of Bahkar to inquire. "They told me, 'Go home, you're Tigrayan.'" The rejection brought her to tears. "We Tigrayans are Ethiopian. Why do they treat us as non-Ethiopian?" she said. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray try to find a network signal for their mobile phones in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near... Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray try to find a network signal for their mobile phones in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 23, 2021. For months, it has been the Tigrayans' word against that of the government in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country and one of its most powerful. But now, for the first time, there is official proof of what is being called ethnic cleansing in the form of identity cards smuggled across the border into this Sudanese border post and confirmed to The Associated Press by more than a half-dozen refugees from different communities. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and r... A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, during the Holy Saturday procession in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 1-7, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians in Jerusalem were able to celebrate Easter in larger numbers, due to Israel’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign — though the lack of Christian pilgrims from abroad was keenly felt. In Hamdayet in eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray spoke about what is being called ethnic cleansing in the stricken region. Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and one of its most powerful.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com