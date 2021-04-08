Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press , AP, Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:26
A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and r...
Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray try to find a network signal for their mobile phones in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near...
Tigrayan refugee Maza Girmay, 65, sits in her shelter, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 15, 2021. "I heard food was...
Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, trad...
Nuns pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, ...
Palestinians carry the body of Osama Mansour during his funeral, in the village of Biddu near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. ...
A bride and her groom pose for a photograph during a wedding photoshoot as heavy fog envelope the Sawfar village, Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon...
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionall...
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christia...
Nuns watch Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified...

A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and r...

Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray try to find a network signal for their mobile phones in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near...

Tigrayan refugee Maza Girmay, 65, sits in her shelter, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 15, 2021. "I heard food was...

Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, trad...

Nuns pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, ...

Palestinians carry the body of Osama Mansour during his funeral, in the village of Biddu near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. ...

A bride and her groom pose for a photograph during a wedding photoshoot as heavy fog envelope the Sawfar village, Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon...

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionall...

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christia...

Nuns watch Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 1-7, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians in Jerusalem were able to celebrate Easter in larger numbers, due to Israel’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign — though the lack of Christian pilgrims from abroad was keenly felt. In Hamdayet in eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray spoke about what is being called ethnic cleansing in the stricken region. Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and one of its most powerful.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-04-09 00:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini
Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini