NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 13-4-2 12-6-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 16-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 16-3-1 8-10-1 6-3-1
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 10-5-3 10-5-3 6-2-2
N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 9-6-3 9-9-2 6-3-1
Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 8-8-3 10-7-2 3-5-2
New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 4-13-3 9-5-3 3-5-2
Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131 4-11-4 5-12-2 3-5-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 14-4-3 12-6-1 6-4-0
Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 13-2-3 13-7-0 6-2-2
Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 15-4-0 11-7-2 5-5-0
Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 11-8-0 10-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 11-7-2 7-10-3 4-6-0
Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 8-6-6 7-12-2 3-6-1
Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 7-6-7 6-8-3 3-4-3
Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128 9-8-4 4-14-2 3-5-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 17-4-2 9-5-2 7-1-2
Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 14-4-2 11-7-0 4-5-1
Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 14-4-0 10-8-2 6-3-1
Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 10-8-3 9-8-2 7-3-0
St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 5-9-4 12-7-2 3-6-1
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 7-7-2 10-10-2 6-4-0
Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 7-7-4 8-10-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131 5-12-4 7-9-3 4-5-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 13-6-2 14-4-1 8-1-1
Edmonton 40 24 14 2 50 131 114 13-8-0 11-6-2 6-2-2
Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 11-6-2 12-7-1 5-4-1
Montreal 36 17 10 9 43 116 99 8-6-2 9-4-7 5-3-2
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 9-9-1 7-12-2 2-8-0
Ottawa 40 13 23 4 30 106 150 8-8-4 5-15-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 8, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-09 00:46 GMT+08:00

