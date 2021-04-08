All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 Edmonton 40 24 14 2 50 131 114 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Montreal 36 17 10 9 43 116 99 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 40 13 23 4 30 106 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 8, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.