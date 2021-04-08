All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|132
|118
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|118
|90
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|13
|2
|50
|130
|110
|Boston
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|102
|91
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|125
|103
|Philadelphia
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|114
|138
|New Jersey
|37
|13
|18
|6
|32
|91
|118
|Buffalo
|38
|9
|23
|6
|24
|87
|131
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|26
|10
|4
|56
|132
|108
|Carolina
|38
|26
|9
|3
|55
|125
|94
|Tampa Bay
|39
|26
|11
|2
|54
|132
|97
|Nashville
|40
|21
|18
|1
|43
|102
|115
|Chicago
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|113
|124
|Columbus
|41
|15
|18
|8
|38
|102
|131
|Dallas
|37
|13
|14
|10
|36
|100
|99
|Detroit
|41
|13
|22
|6
|32
|90
|128
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|39
|26
|9
|4
|56
|140
|95
|Vegas
|38
|25
|11
|2
|52
|120
|88
|Minnesota
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|116
|97
|Arizona
|40
|19
|16
|5
|43
|110
|122
|St. Louis
|39
|17
|16
|6
|40
|107
|125
|San Jose
|38
|17
|17
|4
|38
|106
|127
|Los Angeles
|38
|15
|17
|6
|36
|104
|110
|Anaheim
|40
|12
|21
|7
|31
|92
|131
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|133
|100
|Edmonton
|40
|24
|14
|2
|50
|131
|114
|Winnipeg
|39
|23
|13
|3
|49
|125
|107
|Montreal
|36
|17
|10
|9
|43
|116
|99
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Calgary
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|103
|124
|Ottawa
|40
|13
|23
|4
|30
|106
|150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
St. Louis 3, Vegas 1
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3
Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 8, Colorado 3
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.