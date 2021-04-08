Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:09
Through Thursday, April 8, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 40 23 45 68 13 16 8 0 8 147 15.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 40 22 39 61 22 14 10 1 6 120 18.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 40 14 37 51 7 14 3 0 2 131 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 40 13 35 48 19 16 0 0 2 109 11.9
Auston Matthews Toronto 37 28 20 48 17 10 9 0 9 153 18.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 35 15 32 47 21 28 5 0 2 144 10.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 39 22 24 46 18 22 7 0 5 132 16.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 39 15 30 45 -4 12 3 0 3 85 17.6
Brad Marchand Boston 34 18 27 45 14 32 3 2 2 83 21.7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 38 15 29 44 7 16 4 1 3 112 13.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 40 14 28 42 -2 24 4 0 1 86 16.3
Aleksander Barkov Florida 34 16 26 42 12 8 3 1 4 123 13.0
Mark Stone Vegas 37 12 29 41 17 22 2 0 7 63 19.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 38 8 32 40 -1 6 3 0 2 86 9.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 27 12 28 40 12 2 5 0 0 80 15.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 39 13 26 39 2 8 4 0 0 63 20.6
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 39 17 22 39 6 20 4 0 4 102 16.7
David Perron St. Louis 39 13 25 38 -2 20 5 0 2 110 11.8
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 39 15 23 38 15 7 4 0 4 120 12.5
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 36 20 18 38 10 8 6 0 5 112 17.9

Updated : 2021-04-08 23:15 GMT+08:00

