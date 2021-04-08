Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 7

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 42 460 296 1310 31.2
Curry, GS 43 421 233 1276 29.7
Lillard, POR 48 431 343 1402 29.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 45 457 233 1283 28.5
Irving, BKN 37 398 132 1032 27.9
LaVine, CHI 48 466 212 1305 27.2
Williamson, NO 46 460 281 1210 26.3
Jokic, DEN 51 532 206 1343 26.3
Booker, PHO 46 440 222 1199 26.1
Leonard, LAC 43 404 220 1110 25.8
Mitchell, UTA 48 424 225 1236 25.8
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Young, ATL 49 373 367 1229 25.1
Tatum, BOS 46 424 176 1154 25.1
Fox, SAC 50 446 249 1231 24.6
Vucevic, CHI 50 491 107 1216 24.3
Brown, BOS 48 440 157 1167 24.3
Sexton, CLE 43 378 204 1029 23.9

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 282 426 .662
Holmes, SAC 282 440 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 307 488 .629
Williamson, NO 460 742 .620
Ayton, PHO 318 522 .609
Plumlee, DET 198 327 .606
Kanter, POR 253 420 .602
Capela, ATL 293 495 .592
Young, CHI 256 435 .589

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 45 216 421 637 14.2
Gobert, UTA 51 171 508 679 13.3
Valanciunas, MEM 44 180 367 547 12.4
Kanter, POR 50 214 371 585 11.7
Vucevic, CHI 50 100 482 582 11.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Sabonis, IND 47 120 412 532 11.3
Jokic, DEN 51 143 411 554 10.9
Ayton, PHO 50 165 376 541 10.8
Randle, NY 51 67 481 548 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 43 457 10.6
Young, ATL 49 466 9.5
Paul, PHO 49 430 8.8
Doncic, DAL 45 391 8.7
Jokic, DEN 51 442 8.7
Green, GS 43 364 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 48 369 7.7
Morant, MEM 41 304 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-08 23:15 GMT+08:00

