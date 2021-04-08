Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sachin Tendulkar out of hospital after COVID treatment

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:01
Sachin Tendulkar out of hospital after COVID treatment

NEW DELHI (AP) — India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar returned home on Thursday after nearly a week in a Mumbai hospital with the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar, test cricket’s all-time leading run-scorer, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and was hospitalized last Friday.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate,’’ Tendulkar tweeted. He thanked the healthcare staff “who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”

The Press Trust of India news agency said all of his family members have tested negative.

Tendulkar took part in a cricket veterans’ tournament in the central Indian city of Raipur last month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-08 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan