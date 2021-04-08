Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 2 .667 _
Boston 3 3 .500 1
New York 3 3 .500 1
Toronto 3 3 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667 _
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 3 3 .500 1
Chicago 3 4 .429
Cleveland 2 3 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 _
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Seattle 3 3 .500 2
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Oakland 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-08 23:15 GMT+08:00

