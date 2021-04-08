SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|33
|21
|10
|2
|0
|44
|100
|73
|Macon
|27
|20
|4
|2
|1
|43
|78
|54
|Pensacola
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|81
|74
|Huntsville
|27
|13
|13
|1
|0
|27
|77
|83
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|18
|5
|0
|17
|61
|113
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled