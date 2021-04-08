Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Boston 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-3 3-3 0-0
New York 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Toronto 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-2 0-0 3-3
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Detroit 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Chicago 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 0-0 3-4
Cleveland 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 0-0 5-1
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 L-1 4-2 0-0
Seattle 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-1 3-3 0-0
Texas 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-2 2-1 1-2
Oakland 1 6 .143 3 1-6 W-1 1-6 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 5-1 0-0
New York 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Washington 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 2-4 W-2 0-0 2-4
Miami 1 5 .167 4 1-5 L-3 1-5 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 5-1 0-0
St. Louis 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 W-3 0-0 4-2
Chicago 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-2 1-2 2-1
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4 1-5 L-5 0-0 1-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 L-1 0-0 5-2
San Diego 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 4-3 0-0
San Francisco 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
Arizona 2 4 .333 2-4 L-1 0-0 2-4
Colorado 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-08 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan