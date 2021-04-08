All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|W-3
|3-3
|0-0
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|L-1
|3-3
|0-0
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|L-2
|0-0
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1½
|2-4
|L-4
|0-0
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|2-1
|1-1
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|L-1
|3-3
|0-0
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1
|3-4
|L-1
|0-0
|3-4
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|1-1
|1-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-1
|0-0
|5-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|½
|3-3
|W-1
|3-3
|0-0
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|½
|3-3
|W-2
|2-1
|1-2
|Oakland
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|3
|1-6
|W-1
|1-6
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-1
|5-1
|0-0
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|1½
|2-4
|W-2
|0-0
|2-4
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|2½
|1-5
|L-3
|1-5
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-5
|5-1
|0-0
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|_
|4-2
|W-3
|0-0
|4-2
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|½
|3-3
|L-2
|3-3
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|½
|3-3
|W-2
|1-2
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|2½
|1-5
|L-5
|0-0
|1-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|L-1
|0-0
|5-2
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|_
|4-3
|L-1
|4-3
|0-0
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|½
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|1½
|2-4
|L-1
|0-0
|2-4
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|1½
|2-4
|W-1
|2-4
|0-0
___
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Louis 7, Miami 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 8, Arizona 0
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.