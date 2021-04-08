Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SW;19;80%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;ENE;8;43%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;28;11;Not as warm;21;8;W;22;50%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;16;12;Cloudy and warmer;23;14;SSE;15;52%;10%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;8;6;A shower or two;10;4;N;23;73%;68%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;-3;-17;Sunny and frigid;-8;-18;N;24;42%;4%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;17;ESE;14;27%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;8;-1;Chilly with some sun;4;-1;NW;11;93%;63%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;33;25;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;NE;18;57%;18%;7

Athens, Greece;Cooler in the p.m.;17;7;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNE;16;42%;25%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;16;A morning shower;22;19;NNE;16;67%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable clouds, hot;34;18;Hazy sun, very hot;36;19;NW;10;21%;3%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;34;23;Spotty showers;32;22;E;8;71%;72%;13

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;34;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;12;37%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;33;27;A few showers;32;28;S;10;75%;80%;11

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;14;8;Spotty showers;15;9;NNE;14;70%;75%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;17;6;ESE;15;33%;20%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers around;10;-1;Sunshine;13;1;SE;8;48%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;8;3;Mostly cloudy;12;3;WSW;21;51%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;20;10;Cloudy;18;11;SE;8;72%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;Breezy in the a.m.;25;16;ESE;22;66%;8%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;6;-2;Breezy and milder;16;3;S;21;42%;5%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Mostly cloudy;12;5;ENE;11;63%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;10;-3;Plenty of sun;12;0;SW;7;54%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;9;-6;Warmer;16;2;S;14;48%;15%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-shower;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;NE;13;83%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;28;20;SSE;9;44%;68%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;18;8;Clouds and sun;16;7;NE;22;52%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;28;13;Breezy in the p.m.;25;13;NNW;17;44%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;16;Nice with some sun;22;16;SSE;16;75%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;27;20;E;6;71%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;14;58%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;16;11;A morning shower;15;9;SSW;18;62%;48%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SSE;10;70%;28%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;7;3;A shower in places;9;1;WSW;25;68%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;19;N;24;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;A severe t-storm;28;15;NNW;20;60%;85%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;26;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;17;75%;74%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;34;19;Hazy sunshine;35;21;N;10;20%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Sunny and warm;21;4;Sunshine and cooler;12;1;ENE;17;30%;25%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;24;Hot with some sun;38;24;SSW;14;49%;25%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;34;23;Downpours;31;22;SSE;7;77%;90%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;10;2;A shower or two;7;-2;NNW;14;74%;59%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;NNE;14;26%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;18;14;Variable cloudiness;18;15;ESE;23;80%;57%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;Cloudy, not as warm;22;21;SSE;7;91%;67%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;13;ESE;10;40%;9%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;12;55%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;7;-2;Very windy;3;1;SSW;40;90%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Not as warm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;7;67%;79%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;21;Rain and drizzle;23;20;ENE;14;72%;69%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;ENE;20;53%;33%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;37;24;Hazy sun;34;22;SE;8;32%;13%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;Breezy in the p.m.;30;16;N;18;27%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with rain;6;3;A shower;10;1;NE;16;73%;57%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;14;72%;56%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;26;Plenty of sun;33;26;N;13;42%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;12;Nice with sunshine;25;12;S;8;46%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;20;4;Partly sunny;20;6;NNE;9;26%;6%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;37;22;Hazy sun and warm;36;23;WNW;13;34%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;12;Hazy sunshine;28;12;W;12;40%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with clearing;39;26;Hazy sun, very warm;39;26;NNW;23;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;8;0;Mostly sunny;11;0;SSW;10;52%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;31;24;A few showers;30;25;ENE;15;71%;89%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;8;70%;65%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy, low humidity;35;28;Partly sunny;33;27;SSE;14;56%;22%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;7;77%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;A morning shower;14;4;ENE;12;69%;86%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;13;70%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;Cloudy;23;19;SSE;11;74%;55%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm around;20;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;SSW;15;75%;92%;6

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;11;5;A p.m. shower or two;11;4;NNE;13;67%;79%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;25;13;SSE;11;47%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Humid;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;10;74%;76%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm around;18;8;A shower and t-storm;15;9;NE;7;78%;71%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;28;An afternoon shower;31;28;W;10;69%;61%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;7;76%;72%;10

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;33;25;A morning shower;34;26;ESE;9;50%;58%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;30;15;Cooler with some sun;17;11;WSW;18;60%;32%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partly sunny;25;12;WSW;9;27%;26%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;ESE;19;60%;6%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds breaking;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;3;SSW;17;66%;36%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny;33;27;SSE;14;63%;70%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;21;Rain and a t-storm;23;19;NNW;13;76%;93%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;Sunny and very warm;22;10;ESE;3;48%;24%;5

Moscow, Russia;Breezy and cooler;5;1;Milder with sunshine;9;1;S;11;53%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;NW;13;60%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NNW;11;66%;66%;11

New York, United States;Sunny and mild;21;9;Inc. clouds;18;9;SSE;11;51%;16%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;23;10;Mostly sunny;20;7;W;17;49%;55%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;3;-2;Plenty of sunshine;5;-2;ENE;14;78%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;20;9;Partly sunny;16;6;N;19;34%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;6;1;Rain/snow showers;9;-1;WNW;15;53%;65%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sun, some clouds;20;7;Increasing clouds;21;9;SSW;16;51%;37%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;ESE;9;72%;43%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;10;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;E;9;84%;79%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;13;3;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;N;9;56%;91%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;E;24;50%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;34;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;9;64%;67%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;19;84%;74%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;22;A passing shower;30;22;E;9;58%;73%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;6;-2;Warmer;14;4;SSW;16;44%;21%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;0;Mostly sunny;18;2;NNW;7;31%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;19;10;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;ENE;13;68%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;19;11;Variable cloudiness;20;10;NNW;8;76%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;SSE;15;76%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, colder;-2;-4;Clouds breaking;1;-2;SW;10;53%;27%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;6;1;Breezy;7;3;SSW;28;70%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;12;66%;27%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;24;W;17;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;14;-1;Partly sunny;16;6;ESE;11;50%;55%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;4;-1;Turning out cloudy;8;4;SSW;14;51%;55%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;15;9;W;22;60%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid;26;19;Humid;25;19;SE;13;81%;63%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;26;23;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;ENE;18;65%;4%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;17;Partly sunny;23;17;WSW;9;85%;55%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;27;13;Sunny and delightful;27;14;ESE;9;13%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;SW;8;58%;34%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;29;21;A passing shower;29;21;NNE;14;69%;62%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;21;11;A shower and t-storm;19;11;SE;10;82%;100%;6

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;11;3;Becoming cloudy;10;3;SSW;15;66%;68%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;6;SE;7;35%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;18;10;Plenty of sun;19;11;SSW;15;41%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;73%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-3;S;9;50%;0%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;29;24;Spotty showers;28;24;NE;16;66%;69%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;8;2;Breezy in the p.m.;9;1;SW;24;67%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;25;17;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;18;58%;46%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;P.M. showers, breezy;22;17;Rain and drizzle;19;18;ENE;15;79%;91%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;6;0;Spotty showers;4;3;SSW;31;82%;78%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;24;10;Turning sunny, nice;24;10;ENE;12;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer with hazy sun;26;11;Breezy in the p.m.;24;8;NNW;16;47%;65%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;W;12;18%;8%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;21;13;W;15;56%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, cool;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;E;8;36%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A quick p.m. shower;16;10;Turning cloudy;17;7;NE;10;29%;70%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;14;9;Rain and drizzle;13;8;ESE;16;74%;60%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;14;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;ESE;26;57%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;16;8;Increasingly windy;20;13;SSE;26;50%;17%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-4;Sunshine and cooler;10;-3;NNW;14;34%;25%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;10;4;Rain and drizzle;8;3;WSW;13;63%;78%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;7;-2;Partly sunny, milder;17;1;ESE;10;40%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;E;11;55%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;6;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;8;3;SSW;21;62%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Variable clouds;11;3;S;23;51%;39%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;19;14;Cloudy and breezy;20;16;NNE;25;77%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning shower;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;WSW;8;60%;14%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;25;8;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;NE;10;31%;7%;7

_____

Updated : 2021-04-08 21:44 GMT+08:00

