Welsh soccer team Swansea boycotts social media over racism

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 19:27
SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea City and its players will boycott social media over the racist abuse sent on the platforms, the club announced on Thursday.

For seven days from later Thursday, there will be no posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, said Swansea, which plays in England's second-tier League Championship.

The club has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg to ask for more stringent policing and punishments for those posting racist messages.

“Three of our squad have been racially abused in recent weeks and, as a squad and club, we wanted to take this stance as we again call on those at the forefront of social media companies to implement the change that is needed now and in the future," Swansea captain Matt Grimes said.

“I find it staggering that we are still talking about racism and abuse of this kind. We are acutely aware of the pressures within football at this level, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as to how such levels of abuse can affect someone."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-08 21:43 GMT+08:00

