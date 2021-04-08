Alexa
Firefighters put out structure fire in Taiwan's Tainan

Tainan firefighters dispatched 21 trucks to extinguish blaze in city's North District

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/04/08 18:38
Smoke billowing out of one-story structure. (Tainan City Fire Bureau's Sixth Brigade photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Northern Tainan on Wednesday (April 7).

Tainan City Government Fire Bureau's Sixth Disaster Relief and Rescue Brigade dispatched 21 trucks and 47 firefighters to Beizhong Street in the city's North District after receiving a report of a fire at 4:43 p.m. Flames and plumes of grey and yellow smoke, which could be seen from the Tainan Train Station, billowed from a one-story brick bungalow.

According to the sixth brigade's fire chief, Chang Ming-Chin (張明欽), the fire was successfully put out at 5:18 p.m.and there were no deaths or casualties. Because the firemen arrived in time, the inferno did not spread to neighboring buildings.

Out of precaution, a motorcycle store on the same street had moved all its vehicles out of its garage to prevent an explosion.

Since the fire broke out at a residential house, the fire chief urged residents to install fire alarms in their households. He stated that a fire alarm "will alert users when fire hazards occur and mitigate future fire hazards.”

Firefighters explaining importance of residential fire alarms. (Tainan City Fire Bureau's Sixth Brigade photo)

Fire trucks arriving at site of fire. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)
firefighters
fireman
Tainan
firehazard
fire
North District

Updated : 2021-04-08 20:13 GMT+08:00

