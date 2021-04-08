Taiwan Adventist Hospital investigated for health insurance fraud

The Taiwan Adventist Hospital in Taipei (Wikicommons, Solomon203 photo) The Taiwan Adventist Hospital in Taipei (Wikicommons, Solomon203 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have raided the Taiwan Adventist Hospital in Taipei looking for evidence of a NT$1.22-million (US$42,800) health insurance scam, reports said Thursday (April 8).

Investigators are questioning eight individuals, including the hospital’s president, Huang Hui-ting (黃暉庭) in connection with forgery and fraud, the Liberty Times reported.

The prosecutors are reportedly acting upon information that from 2013 to 2018, the suspects arranged for companies to send employees to the hospital for health checkups not allowed under the rules established by the Ministry of Labor, the report said.

The scheme was the result of cooperation between a number of individuals at the hospital, outside clinics, and three private companies, one of which registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The group allegedly involved in the scheme registered their activities with the authorities to receive unwarranted health insurance payments, which they then divided among themselves, the Liberty Times reported.