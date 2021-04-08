Firefly season begins at Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public is invited to explore the firefly season at Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area in April and May despite the water shortage woes facing the tourist attraction.

The organizers of the event recommend six places to view fireflies around the alpine lake in Nantou, including Taomi, Dalin, Shuishe, Toushe, Tannan, and Shuanglong. Visitors can see various species of glowworms in their natural habitat with low levels of pollution.

The event features not only firefly-watching at night but also biking fun in line with the 2021 Year of Cycling Tourism campaign. In addition, visitors are also encouraged to participate in tours and activities to learn about the local ecology and indigenous cultures.

Visitors are advised to sign up for guided tours with local associations rather than seeking out the lightning bugs themselves. They are asked to place red cellophane over their flashlights so as to limit their impact on the insects during the tours.

More information can be found on the Sun Moon Lake firefly season website.