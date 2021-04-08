Alexa
Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

By MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/08 15:43
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics.

Tokyo had come out of a state of emergency in January. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

Tokyo's step follows Osaka in western Japan, which declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases.

Tokyo reported 555 cases Wednesday, highest since early February. Koike said she is alarmed by the rapid spread of the new variants, especially one initially detected in Britain.

“It would be a matter of time before Tokyo faces a situation similar to Osaka,” Koike said.

The latest surge started in western Japan, including Osaka, where the daily toll hit a record 878 and Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura asked that the Olympic torch relay scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday be held at a park and not on the public road. He said more than 70% of hospital beds have been occupied, a threshold for a local medical alert.

Infections have also surged elsewhere in the country. With Japan's vaccination drive still at an early stage, the surge may cause further cancelations of Olympic-related events.

Koike said timing and details of the new measures, including shorter hours for restaurants and bars, will be decided later, possibly on Friday.

She renewed her request for residents to avoid nonessential trips, including to other cities and especially to and from western Japan.

Updated : 2021-04-08 17:10 GMT+08:00

