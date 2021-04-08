Fujitsu and Trend Micro Demonstrate Solution to Secure Private 5G

Streamlined security for IoT devices and networks helps accelerate manufacturing digital transformation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 April 2021 - Fujitsu Limited and Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, have collaborated to focus on the security of private 5G networks. The companies will demonstrate the effectiveness of Trend Micro's security for private 5G using a simulated smart factory environment and an operational Fujitsu environment prior to the product's public availability.





Private 5G network technology will be the catalyst for true smart factories globally. Connectivity and automation will link factory devices and business applications, improving production capabilities and overall factory performance. However, the expanded IT infrastructure within operational technology (OT) environments can lead to exposed risk for cyberattacks. There is an urgent need to implement cybersecurity measures to secure private 5G networks to protect against potential attacks.





Fujitsu and Trend Micro have incorporated Trend Micro's 5G security solution into a private 5G system that simulates an actual smart factory environment equipped with high-definition monitoring cameras and automatic guided vehicles (AGV) at the FUJITSU Collaboration Lab in Kawasaki, Japan. This environment was used to visualize and centrally manage the status and security of systems, as well as correlate threat detection and prevention data from the devices and network.





The security solution, Trend Micro Mobile Network Security, leverages embedded endpoint security within the IoT device's SIM card and network security running on private 5G system. Benefits of the product include:

Detect and protect against threats at the private 5G network

Authenticate devices trying to connect to the 5G network

Block unauthorized communication in real time





This demonstration shows how the Trend Micro solution protects smart factories from internal threats, such as unauthorized or malware-infected devices, as well as external threats attempting to enter the factory through the 5G network.





"Fujitsu aims to realize a society in which people, goods, and services are connected in real time through 5G technology and to solve problems facing the world." said Tomonori Goto, Corporate Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of 5G Vertical Service Office at Fujitsu. "To this end, we believe that this security solution, created together with Trend Micro, represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas. Fujitsu will continue to cooperate with Trend Micro to create new value through the power of co-creation."





Fujitsu and Trend Micro will conduct a field trial until September 2021 at Fujitsu's Oyama Plant. Based on the results of this trial, the partners will consider commercializing a security solution for private 5G.





"We're delighted to be joining forces with Fujitsu to tackle the immense challenge of cybersecurity for private 5G," said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice president for Trend Micro. "Together, we are making smart manufacturing more secure to ensure production isn't stopped due to a cyberattack."





