Taiwan president’s comments on train derailment 'cold, abstract': Pollster

TRA should not receive all the blame for the disaster: Ying-lung You

  334
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/08 15:56
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) leading a moment of silence for the train crash victims at the DPP meeting Wednesday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) comments on the April 2 Hualien train derailment which killed 50 people and injured more than 100 were “cold” and “abstract,” showing that she has it all wrong, prominent pollster Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said Thursday (April 8).

Regarding the train crash, the government has promised a thorough investigation followed by reform of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), while Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said he would take political responsibility and leave office.

You wrote on Facebook that Tsai’s comments at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership meeting on Wednesday (April 7) had promised reform but failed to provide what the public really wants to know: namely, when the situation can be resolved.

The president only presented “cold and abstract” proposals unable to reflect government responsibility, and she simplified a complex issue by blaming the TRA, he said. Not only did Tsai fail to unveil any concrete reforms, but she also refrained from using moving language, according to You.

The president mentioned the “thorough resolution of TRA’s structural culture issues,” but nobody understood her words, and she failed to answer the “who, how, and when,” the chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) wrote.

The DPP is behaving as if it were still an opposition party, seeing no link between the accident and the government and offering no new proposals, You said. He concluded by opposing the notion that the TRA is fully responsible for the disaster and that the government, including the Ministry of Transportation, is free of any blame.

He stated that simply asking the public not to doubt her administration’s resolve to reform the railroad company is a move in the wrong direction.
Updated : 2021-04-08 17:09 GMT+08:00

