US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait for 4th time under Biden

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy destroyer conducted a “routine” transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday (April 7), marking the fourth such passage so far under the Biden administration.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John McCain carried out “a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” according to a U.S. 7th Fleet press release.

The statement went on to say, “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”

The John McCain’s passage came on the same day that China sent 15 military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Beijing sent eight J-10 fighter jets, four J-16 fighters, and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, while a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest and southeast corners of the zone, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

The U.S. Navy under Biden had conducted three previous passages through the Taiwan Strait: the John McCain on Feb. 4, the USS Curtis Wilbur on Feb. 24, and the USS John Finn on March 10.