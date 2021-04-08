Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait for 4th time under Biden

USS John McCain passed through strait on same day that 15 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ

  230
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/08 12:38
USS John McCain (U.S. Navy photo)

USS John McCain (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy destroyer conducted a “routine” transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday (April 7), marking the fourth such passage so far under the Biden administration.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John McCain carried out “a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” according to a U.S. 7th Fleet press release.

The statement went on to say, “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”

The John McCain’s passage came on the same day that China sent 15 military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Beijing sent eight J-10 fighter jets, four J-16 fighters, and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, while a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest and southeast corners of the zone, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

The U.S. Navy under Biden had conducted three previous passages through the Taiwan Strait: the John McCain on Feb. 4, the USS Curtis Wilbur on Feb. 24, and the USS John Finn on March 10.
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait
USS John McCain
U.S. 7th Fleet

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/07 09:33
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/06 14:10
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/30 12:55
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/23 12:34
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
2021/03/22 13:25

Updated : 2021-04-08 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan