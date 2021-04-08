Alexa
Norway: Adrift cargo ship at risk of capsizing secured by authorities

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/08 01:04
The Eemslift Hendrika vessel had been adrift since Monday

The Dutch Eemslift Hendrika cargo ship that was at risk of capsizing off the coast of Norway has now been secured by authorities, the Norwegian Coastal Administration (NCA) announced late Wednesday. The ship had been adrift since Monday, with officials fearing the vessel could spill as much as 350 tons of heavy oil and 50 tons of diesel into the sea.

"During the evening, there was a successful operation to put crew from the Dutch salvage company Smit Salvage, plus a rescuer on board the Eemslift Hendrika. They managed to connect the vessel to two tugboats — both at the bow and stern of the ship," the NCA said in a statement on its website.

Where will the ship be taken by the rescuers?

The ship is now being taken by the rescue crew to safe harbor in Alesund, a port town on the western Norwegian coast.

All 12 of the ship's original crew members had been evacuated on Monday due to fears the ship could capsize. The crew members had sent a distress call earlier in the day, after the ship's cargo on board had shifted, threatening its stability.

The ship, which belongs to Dutch company Amasus Shipping, is valued at 66 million Norwegian kroner ($7.8 million, €7 million) according to the Oslo-based Verdens Gang tabloid newspaper.

The Eemslift Hendrika was constructed in 2015 and is currently operated by Monaco-based company Starclass Yacht Transport. The 111.6-meter (366-foot) ship is designed to carry boats on its deck.

Updated : 2021-04-08 12:30 GMT+08:00

