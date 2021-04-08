Chinese pork snacks found in Taiwan amid African swine fever fears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese pork snacks have been seized in Kinmen and Hsinchu counties as Taiwan ramps up its crackdown on meat products from overseas over the risk of disease.

Over 100 packets of pork snacks from China have been impounded on the outlying island of Kinmen and in Hsinchu in joint raids, according to the Kinmen Police Bureau. The operation followed an investigation into Chinese meat products, including sausages smuggled into the country and hawked online, wrote CNA.

Taiwan has banned the import of meat products to prevent African swine fever (ASF), which has swept through Africa, Europe, China, South Korea, and many Southeast Asian countries over the past three years, per the Central Emergency Operation Center.

The suspects busted in the operation are believed to have profited from selling the illegal products on e-commerce platforms since the Lunar New Year, allegedly violating the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases.

Sausages dumped at border checkpoints by arriving visitors have been found to carry ASF strains. Importing merchandise that is subject to inspection risks a sentence of up to seven years and a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$105,000), the authorities warned.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard has stepped up patrols following the discovery of a pig carcass in a harbor in New Taipei on Sunday (April 4). The dead pig, confirmed to have been infected with the ASF virus, is the first such case ever reported in Taiwan and is believed to have drifted here from China.