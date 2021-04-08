Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM says

By REUTERS
2021/04/08 14:00
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (AP photo)

Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Europe’s drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.

“There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there would be any change but we will update further if there is any change to that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday (April 8).

Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into the findings though they continue to maintain that AstraZeneca doses were safe and effective for most people.
coronavirus vaccine
Australia
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure
Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure
2021/04/07 21:30
Over 17,000 Taiwanese have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Over 17,000 Taiwanese have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
2021/04/07 12:19
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
2021/04/04 12:08
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
2021/03/31 00:30
Taiwan becoming less likely to purchase COVID vaccine from BioNTech
Taiwan becoming less likely to purchase COVID vaccine from BioNTech
2021/03/29 15:59

Updated : 2021-04-08 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan