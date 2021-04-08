Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tesla tells China car cameras not activated outside North America

By REUTERS
2021/04/08 11:49
Tesla tells China car cameras not activated outside North America

(AP photo)

Cameras in Tesla cars are not activated outside of North America, the U.S. automaker said on its Chinese social media page on Wednesday (April 7), seeking to assuage security concerns in the world’s biggest car market.

Tesla faces scrutiny in China where the military in March banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters.

“Even in the United States, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its (the camera system’s) use. Tesla is equipped with a network security system with world-leading security levels to ensure user privacy protection,” the electric carmaker wrote on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media site.

At a virtual forum in Beijing in March, held not long after reports of the ban surfaced, Tesla founder Elon Musk emphasised the company’s business motivations for protecting user privacy.

“There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk said.

“If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”

China is a key battleground for electric vehicles. In 2020 Tesla sold 30% of its global total in the country.
Tesla
US-China tensions
camera

RELATED ARTICLES

US trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says
US trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says
2021/03/31 19:00
West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU
West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU
2021/03/23 22:30
China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
2021/03/23 20:30
US and China spar over racism at United Nations
US and China spar over racism at United Nations
2021/03/20 09:00
Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
2021/03/17 21:00

Updated : 2021-04-08 12:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan