Pistons sign Cook after two 10-day deals

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 09:21
Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) drives on Washington Wizards guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half of a NBA basketball game in Detroit,...

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons signed forward Tyler Cook to a multi-year contract.

The team did not release terms of the agreement Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Cook signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on March 18, followed by a second 10-day deal March 28.

Cook has appeared in 11 games with the Pistons, averaging 4.0 points in 13.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Cook has played in 28 career games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn. He played college basketball at Iowa.

The Pistons play at Sacramento on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

