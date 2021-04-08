Alexa
Ruf's homer, Gausman's arm help Giants beat Padres 3-2 in 10

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/08 07:52
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, back right, celebrates with Manny Machado after a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game agai...
San Diego Padres center fielder Jorge Mateo is unable to make a catch for a two-run home run by San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf during the second inni...
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell during ...
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in ...
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padresin San Diego, Wedn...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 Wednesday to take two of three.

Dickerson, who grew up in suburban Poway, started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single. Reliever Tim Hill (0-1) let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.

San Diego's Jurickson Profar reached third in the 10th on Kim Ha-seong's grounder before Wandy Peralta struck out Jorge Mateo and got rookie Tucupita Marcano to fly out to end it for his first career save.

San Diego's Wil Myers tied the game at 2 with a homer in the eighthr off Tyler Rogers (1-0).

The Giants had led since the second inning, when Darin Ruf's flyball with one out off Blake Snell went off Mateo's glove and over the center-field fence for a two-run homer. Mateo tried to make a leaping catch against the fence but the ball bounced off the heel of his glove and went over for Ruf’s second homer of the series. Evan Longoria was aboard on a leadoff double.

Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman was brilliant for a second straight start but once again didn't factor in the decision. He held the Padres to one run and four hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

The Padres didn't get to Gausman until the fifth inning, when Mateo hit an RBI single. San Diego had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth before Gausman struck out rookie Luis Campusano.

Gausman was coming off an excellent start at Seattle on opening day, when he allowed only one run while pitching into the seventh. He didn't factor into the decision after the Mariners rallied in the 10th for an 8-7 win.

Snell allowed two runs and two hits in five innings, struck out eight and walked four.

Snell, obtained in a trade with Tampa Bay on Dec. 29, also got his first big league hit, a single off Gausman in the third.

UP NEXT

Giants: Are off Thursday and will play their home opener Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Texas. The Rangers are expected to counter with RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 5.40).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-08 09:29 GMT+08:00

