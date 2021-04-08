Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida's Medal of Freedom goes to FSU great Bobby Bowden

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 06:50
Florida's Medal of Freedom goes to FSU great Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden, the former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to two national titles, received the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom at a ceremony Wednesday hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Bowden, 91, is one of college football’s winningest coaches. He coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999.

“I appreciate you giving me this honor. I will cherish it the rest of my life,” Bowden said after the governor and other speakers hailed him for his work not only as a coach but as a mentor to the hundreds of young men he assembled for his teams.

The state’s medal of freedom recognizes “any person who has made and especially meritorious contribution to the interest in citizens of the state and culture public and private endeavor.”

Bowden left Florida State under a cloud because of an academic cheating scandal that prompted the NCAA to strip the team of several victories.

Updated : 2021-04-08 07:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media