Jim Jabir is back at Siena as women's basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 06:08
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena has reached into its past for a women's basketball coach, tabbing Jim Jabir to take over the program for a second time.

Jabir, 58, previously led the Siena women’s program for three seasons (1987-90). He spent the past four years at Florida Atlantic and replaces Ali Jaques, who coached the Saints for nine seasons but was not brought back.

Jabir has an overall record of 514-446 (.535) over 33 seasons as a college head coach, all but one at the Division I level.

Jabir, a two-time Atlantic 10 coach of the year, began his head coaching career at Division III Buffalo State, which he led to a SUNYAC Championship and NCAA Regional appearance during his lone season at helm (1986-87). He also served as head coach at Dayton (2003-16), where he had eight straight 20-win seasons, Providence (1996-02), and Marquette (1990-96).

Jabir broke into the Division I head coaching ranks when late Siena athletic director and men’s basketball coach Bill Kirsch appointed him to take the reins of the women’s basketball program. Jabir led the Saints to a 50-29 record in his first stint at the school.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-04-08 07:56 GMT+08:00

