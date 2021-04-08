Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MSNBC apologizes for showing wrong video of congressman

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 04:50
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against Preside...

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against Preside...

MSNBC apologized on Wednesday for mistakenly airing video of another Black congressman while reporting a day earlier on the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida.

During the report, the network aired archived video of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. The report correctly included some still pictures of Hastings.

MSNBC tweeted an apology on Tuesday.

The mistake “never should have happened,” the network's Hallie Jackson said on the air Wednesday. “We are sorry it did. Congressman Hastings served the state of Florida for nearly three decades and the House and deserves a tribute worthy of that service.”

Hastings, a former federal judge who had been impeached, was first elected to Congress in 1992. He announced two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

Updated : 2021-04-08 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media