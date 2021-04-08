Alexa
Brewers' Woodruff loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Cubs

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 04:23
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednes...

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ led off the bottom of the seventh with a sharp grounder to right field for the Cubs' first hit Wednesday.

Woodruff retired 18 of the first 19 batters, striking out eight.

The 6-foot-5 Woodruff was Milwaukee’s opening-day starter last week against Minnesota. He allowed three runs in four innings in a no-decision.

Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019 when he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-08 06:25 GMT+08:00

