By Associated Press
2021/04/08 04:22
Carnival, Smart Global rise; Genworth, Lamb Weston fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Genworth Financial Inc., down 13 cents to $3.38.

The insurer pulled the plug on its long-delayed $2.7 billion sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group.

News Corp, down 14 cents $26.42.

The owner of The Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins is offering $750 million in senior notes.

Accenture Plc., up 94 cents to $282.57.

The consulting company bought cloud analytics company Core Compete.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $2.93 to $77.99.

The frozen french fry maker reported weak fiscal third-quarter profits.

Smart Global Holdings, up $5.84 to $54.55.

The chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carnival Corp., up 40 cents to $29.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its first-quarter finances and bookings.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 8 cents to 8.91.

Choppy trading weighed down the cybersecurity company despite a deal with Volvo Group for use of its software.

Simply Good Foods Co., up 32 cents $31.48.

The Denver-based maker of Atkins-brand nutrition bars and shakes reported good second-quarter results.

Updated : 2021-04-08 06:23 GMT+08:00

