Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/08 03:42
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 44 cents to $59.77 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 42 cents to $63.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.40 to $1,741.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $25.25 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.81 Japanese yen from 109.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.1865 from $1.1871.

Updated : 2021-04-08 06:22 GMT+08:00

