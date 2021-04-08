BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2411
|Down
|14
|May
|2403
|2404
|2363
|2389
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2427
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2429
|2429
|2392
|2411
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2437
|2437
|2404
|2427
|Down
|9
|Dec
|2439
|2441
|2411
|2434
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2435
|2435
|2411
|2429
|Down
|8
|May
|2436
|2436
|2417
|2428
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2433
|2433
|2422
|2427
|Down
|12
|Sep
|2425
|2432
|2425
|2428
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2427
|2434
|2427
|2429
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2429
|Down
|12