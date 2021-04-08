BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/08 03:18
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2411 Down 14
May 2403 2404 2363 2389 Down 17
Jul 2427 Down 9
Jul 2429 2429 2392 2411 Down 14
Sep 2437 2437 2404 2427 Down 9
Dec 2439 2441 2411 2434 Down 7
Mar 2435 2435 2411 2429 Down 8
May 2436 2436 2417 2428 Down 10
Jul 2433 2433 2422 2427 Down 12
Sep 2425 2432 2425 2428 Down 12
Dec 2427 2434 2427 2429 Down 12
Mar 2429 Down 12

Updated : 2021-04-08 04:56 GMT+08:00

