New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|411.75
|411.85
|405.50
|406.40 Down 6.25
|May
|410.65
|411.80
|403.55
|405.45 Down 6.20
|Jun
|410.85
|411.60
|403.80
|405.75 Down 6.05
|Jul
|410.90
|411.85
|404.00
|405.75 Down 6.10
|Aug
|409.05
|409.05
|405.20
|405.85 Down 5.95
|Sep
|411.55
|411.55
|404.65
|405.75 Down 5.90
|Oct
|405.35
|405.80
|405.35
|405.75 Down 5.85
|Nov
|405.45 Down 5.75
|Dec
|408.45
|408.45
|403.85
|405.10 Down 5.65
|Jan
|404.85 Down 5.65
|Feb
|404.45 Down 5.65
|Mar
|405.75
|405.75
|403.65
|403.90 Down 5.50
|Apr
|403.50 Down 5.35
|May
|403.10 Down 5.30
|Jun
|405.80
|405.80
|402.70
|402.70 Down 5.25
|Jul
|402.90
|402.90
|402.05
|402.05 Down 5.20
|Aug
|401.55 Down 5.20
|Sep
|400.90 Down 5.20
|Oct
|400.50 Down 5.20
|Nov
|399.95 Down 5.25
|Dec
|399.35 Down 5.15
|Jan
|399.25 Down 5.15
|Feb
|398.80 Down 5.15
|Mar
|398.10 Down 5.15
|May
|397.60 Down 5.15
|Jul
|396.95 Down 5.15
|Sep
|396.10 Down 5.15
|Dec
|394.90 Down 5.15
|Mar
|394.20 Down 5.15
|May
|394.05 Down 5.15
|Jul
|394.10 Down 5.15
|Sep
|394.25 Down 5.15
|Dec
|394.40 Down 5.15
|Mar
|394.45 Down 5.15
|May
|394.50 Down 5.15
|Jul
|394.55 Down 5.15
|Sep
|394.60 Down 5.15
|Dec
|395.00 Down 5.15
|Mar
|394.75 Down 5.15
|May
|394.50 Down 5.15