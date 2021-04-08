Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 03:17
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 411.75 411.85 405.50 406.40 Down 6.25
May 410.65 411.80 403.55 405.45 Down 6.20
Jun 410.85 411.60 403.80 405.75 Down 6.05
Jul 410.90 411.85 404.00 405.75 Down 6.10
Aug 409.05 409.05 405.20 405.85 Down 5.95
Sep 411.55 411.55 404.65 405.75 Down 5.90
Oct 405.35 405.80 405.35 405.75 Down 5.85
Nov 405.45 Down 5.75
Dec 408.45 408.45 403.85 405.10 Down 5.65
Jan 404.85 Down 5.65
Feb 404.45 Down 5.65
Mar 405.75 405.75 403.65 403.90 Down 5.50
Apr 403.50 Down 5.35
May 403.10 Down 5.30
Jun 405.80 405.80 402.70 402.70 Down 5.25
Jul 402.90 402.90 402.05 402.05 Down 5.20
Aug 401.55 Down 5.20
Sep 400.90 Down 5.20
Oct 400.50 Down 5.20
Nov 399.95 Down 5.25
Dec 399.35 Down 5.15
Jan 399.25 Down 5.15
Feb 398.80 Down 5.15
Mar 398.10 Down 5.15
May 397.60 Down 5.15
Jul 396.95 Down 5.15
Sep 396.10 Down 5.15
Dec 394.90 Down 5.15
Mar 394.20 Down 5.15
May 394.05 Down 5.15
Jul 394.10 Down 5.15
Sep 394.25 Down 5.15
Dec 394.40 Down 5.15
Mar 394.45 Down 5.15
May 394.50 Down 5.15
Jul 394.55 Down 5.15
Sep 394.60 Down 5.15
Dec 395.00 Down 5.15
Mar 394.75 Down 5.15
May 394.50 Down 5.15

Updated : 2021-04-08 04:56 GMT+08:00

